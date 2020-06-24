These Indian companies at risk of further rating cuts, but S&P says these two sectors may survive

Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said that there are chances of potential rating downside for Indian companies.

Indian companies are now at risk of further rating downgrade if their earnings don’t improve by the coming year. Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said that there are chances of potential rating downside for Indian companies with about 35% of credit ratings on Indian corporations having either a negative outlook or these companies being on “CreditWatch” with negative implications. “That increases to one-in-two ratings if we exclude debt-free companies in the IT sector,” it added. Of the seven companies which have currently have negative outlooks or are on CreditWatch negative, five are at the risk of further downslide since they are more volatile to earnings. The companies which are speculative-grade ones are even further at risk of downturn because of their debt-funded capital expenditure and acquisitions over the past two to three years makes them more vulnerable. This has also led to lower ratings recently.

“For most of our ratings, we assume corporate earnings will recover over the next 12-18 months. There is downside risk to ratings if the downturn becomes more prolonged than we had expected,” Neel Gopalakrishnan, S&P Global Ratings credit analyst said. Two sectors that have positive outlook in coming months are IT and pharmaceutical industries. However, they are not completely averse to rating risk either.

In India, the number of single ‘B’ ratings, for example, increased to about 33% of total ratings at the end of 2019. This stood at 13% three years back in 2016. However, “most India companies had limited rating headroom for a downturn, especially one as sudden and sharp as the COVID-19 pandemic,” PTI reported the ratings agency as saying. Companies in sectors such as automobiles and commodities are likely to see an EBITDA weakening of 25-30% year-on-year this fiscal. However, businesses in sectors such as telecom, technology, and pharmaceuticals have been more resilient, in line with global trends. In the last three months, S&P has undertaken negative rating actions on eight of the 19 rated India corporates.