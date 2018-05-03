These are the most admired founders for Indian VCs and entrepreneurs

(From L-R) Mukesh Bansal, founder of Myntra, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm

Over 60 percent of the startup founders agree that we’re living in a tech-bubble. But their outlook is biased, in part, the sort of company they run. Leaders of the consumer facing companies have a bleaker impression of the same. To add a bit more to the nuance of their perspective, a report by Innoven Capital asked founders and investors what they believed were the most overhyped and underhyped sectors (technologies) on the market. The results were surprising.

While entrepreneurs believe that people have hyped claims about almost every technology on the market, there are a few exceptional cases. They felt that Agri-tech and logistics were the most underhyped sectors. Given that e-commerce platforms have been there for over a decades now, it’s worth noting that founders believe in the many possibilities for growth and investment in the logistics space.

On the other side of the coin, founders think that most of the technologies that have become the ‘hot words’ in media — from AI to blockchain — are overhyped.

Overhyped and Underhyped Sectors

The report states AI, Fintech and Blockchain as the most overhyped sectors followed by AR/VR, IoT, Logistics, food-tech, ecommerce, co-working and content. While many of them believe, Agri-tech, Logistics, and content are the most underhyped sectors, followed by AI, enterprise, blockchain, AR/VR, ecommerce, consumer, real estate, health tech, edtech, co-working and consumer lending.

Most Admired Startups & Founders

Another interesting finding in the report was the most admired founders and companies. While people tend to move towards the more famous ones, the report saw a mix of replies from a plethora of entrepreneurs.

Flipkart, SpaceX and Ola emerge as favourite startups among Indian founders. Elon Musk was the respondent’s favourite founder, followed by Jeff Bezos. Among Indian founders, Mukesh Bansal and Vijay Shekhar Sharma were voted the most admired founders.

The list of companies also saw names like Delhivery, Amazon, Uber, Airbnb, wework, Zerodha, Zomato, Tesla, Swiggy, MuSigma, and BookMyShow. While the founders list included names like Steve Jobs, Sahil Barua, Deep Kalra, Bhavish Aggarwal, Reid Hoffman, Shane Smith, Richard Branson and Ashish Hemranjani.