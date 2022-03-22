Thermax wins Rs 1,176-crore order from refinery

The sulphur recovery block is part of the customer’s ongoing refinery expansion project and part of the government’s Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for North-East India.

Energy and environment solutions company Thermax has bagged a Rs 1,176-crore order from a public sector refinery to set up its sulphur recovery block. The project is slated to be completed in 28 months.

The sulphur recovery block is part of the customer’s ongoing refinery expansion project and part of the government’s Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for North-East India. Reducing the sulphur content in fuels produced by the refinery is important for emission control.

The sulphur recovery unit converts the hydrogen sulphide gas generated during the process to elemental sulphur, thus decreasing the amount of sulphur compounds released into the atmosphere.

The contract is on a lumpsum turnkey basis. The block includes two sulphur recovery units along with a tail gas treatment unit, a mine regeneration unit, and phenolic and non-phenolic sour water strippers.