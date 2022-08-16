Thermax introduces multi-fuel boiler solution for industrial users looking to go green

Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax has come up with a unique multi-fuel boiler solution for industrial users looking to switch from a conventional portfolio to a green one with the flexibility of switching inputs.

Thermax’s subsidiary, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions, has introduced the multi-waste solution, FlexiSource, to provide energy input flexibility. It overcomes the challenge of the availability of fuels caused due to geopolitical developments, other costs and environmental factors.

Ashish Bhandari, managing director & CEO, Thermax, said everywhere around the world, the buzzword right now in energy is multi-fuel. “Everybody wants different kinds of fuels, not be limited to a single energy source or a single fossil-based energy fuel,” Bhandari said.

Fuel flexibility is a trend and the ability to offer energy transition technologies is one of the growth drivers for the company, he added. “Thermax is the only company in India offering this range of multifuel options. The company has already got four orders and more are in the pipeline. With Russian gas not available, there is a renewed interest in biomass in Europe now, which has been a shot in the arm for the Thermax business based in Denmark, where they are seeing an increase in orders, Bhandari said.

“The FlexiSource has the ability to run 14 different types of fuels and one of the backup fuel options is coal. So, customers can run municipal solid waste, bagasse, variety of different biomass through the boiler and continue to produce energy even if some of these inputs are not available, they can run it on coal,” he added.