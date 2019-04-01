The Venue sub-compact SUV will get DCT, not AMT

This set-up allows the car to shift gears without interrupting the power flow from the engine to the transmission, as happens in AMT, where the gear-shift lag is noticeable.

While other sub-compact SUVs in this segment, including Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon, are equipped with the AMT (automated manual transmission) gearbox, Hyundai Venue is expected to get the dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

“The automatic version of the Venue will get the DCT gearbox,” a source said.

What is DCT?

Most drivers are aware of two transmission types employed when changing gears—manual and automatic. Manual involves the driver pressing on the clutch and changing gears using a lever.

Automatic does all the work for the driver using clutches, a torque converter and gears. DCT lies somewhere in between—also known as semi-automatic transmission, it offers faster gear shift times and greater fueleconomy compared to the other transmission types.

DCT uses two clutches controlled by a network of electronics and hydraulics. Unlike in automatic transmission, in DCT the clutches operate independently. One clutch controls odd-numbered gears and the other controls even-numbered gears. This set-up allows the car to shift gears without interrupting the power flow from the engine to the transmission, as happens in AMT, where the gear-shift lag is noticeable.

In some cars abroad, like the new i30, Hyundai uses the 7-speed DCT, which makes for a sporty driving performance, changing gears in a few hundredths of a second. This system also offers a choice between fully automatic operation and sequential manual gear changes, and is claimed to provide20% higher fuel-efficiency and lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to a six-speed automatic transmission.