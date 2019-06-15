The truly autonomous car is here: Volvo, Uber unveil production ready self-driving vehicle

This week, Volvo Cars and Uber presented a jointly developed production car capable of driving by itself, the next step in the strategic collaboration between both the companies. Uber and Volvo Cars entered a joint engineering agreement in 2016 and have since developed several prototypes aimed at accelerating the companies\u2019 self-driving car development. The Volvo XC90 SUV presented this week is the first production car that in combination with Uber\u2019s self-driving system is capable of fully driving itself. The XC90 base vehicle is equipped with key safety features that allow Uber to easily install its own self-driving system, enabling the possible future deployment of self-driving cars in Uber\u2019s network as an autonomous ridesharing service. The most important features of Volvo Cars\u2019 autonomous drive-ready production vehicle include several back-up systems for both steering and braking functions as well as battery back-up power. If any of the primary systems should fail for some reason, the back-up systems are designed to immediately act to bring the car to a stop. In addition to Volvo\u2019s built-in back-up systems, an array of sensors atop and built into the vehicle are designed for Uber\u2019s self-driving system to safely operate and manoeuvre in an urban environment. \u201cWhen paired with Volvo\u2019s vehicle platform, Uber\u2019s self-driving system may one day allow for safe, reliable autonomous ridesharing without the need for a Mission Specialist, the specially trained Uber employees operating and overseeing the car in areas designated and suitable for autonomous drive,\u201d the companies said in a joint statement. \u201cWe believe autonomous drive technology will allow us to further improve safety, the foundation of our company,\u201d said H\u00e5kan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. \u201cBy the middle of the next decade we expect one-third of all cars we sell to be fully autonomous. Our agreement with Uber underlines our ambition to be the supplier of choice to the world\u2019s leading ride-hailing companies.\u201d \u201cWorking in close cooperation with companies like Volvo is a key ingredient to effectively building a safe, scalable, self-driving fleet,\u201d said Eric Meyhofer, CEO of Uber Advanced Technologies Group. \u201cVolvo has long been known for their commitment to safety, which is the cornerstone of their newest production-ready self-driving base vehicle. When paired with our self-driving technology, this vehicle will be a key ingredient in Uber\u2019s autonomous product suite.\u201d