The story of a Dutchman who traveled from Amsterdam to central Australia in an electric car in two years

On March 15, 2016, Wakker set out from Amsterdam, bound for Sydney, on what he calls “a unique global mission to promote sustainability in daily life and showcase electric mobility.”

Criss-crossing the world in an electric car without any money; his route determined by anyone willing to provide food, shelter and, most importantly, a chance to recharge his electric car. Far-fetched as this idea may seem, that is what the 31-year-old adventurous Dutchman Wiebe Wakker is doing.

It took Wakker 827 days to reach Darwin (in June 2018)—the capital city of the Northern Territory of Australia—after a road trip through Europe, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia. From Darwin, Wakker’s route let via Broome, Port Hedland, Perth, across the Nullarbor (one of the largest deserts in the world) and to Uluru, where he set foot this week.

“I have been looking forward to stand in front of the Ayers Rock from the beginning of the journey. It’s such an iconic place for Australia and for me one of the biggest milestones to reach.”

Wakker’s project is called ‘Plug Me In’, and he says his aim is to inspire, educate and accelerate the transition towards a zero-carbon future. “I crossed 33 countries on my way, reached the other side of the world, recently crossed the sparsely populated Nullarbor from which everyone assumed that wouldn’t be possible in an electric car, and now that I am standing here in front of Ayers Rock in the middle of Australia, I hope to prove that electric cars are suitable for daily use, too.”

The route of Wakker’s journey took him across 33 countries, took a total of 963 days, and he covered 80,000-km.

Electric pioneer

With this trip, Wakker claims he has become the first person to cross Turkey, Iran, India, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia in a fully electric, battery-powered vehicle, surpassing the current Guinness World Record of the ‘longest distance covered in an electric vehicle (non-solar)’ of 22,000-km. His trip hasn’t ended, yet. After Uluru, he will travel to Alice Springs, Townsville, Adelaide, Melbourne and eventually finish in Sydney early next year.

He also engages with companies and initiatives who are active in the field of sustainability, and wants to show what the environmental challenges are in the various countries he has crossed and what innovative solutions are available.