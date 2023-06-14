The role of consulting firms in facilitating mergers and acquisitions for businesses

– By Yashraj Bhardwaj

Consulting firms worldwide play a crucial role in facilitating mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for businesses. In today’s evolving business landscape, M&A transactions have become increasingly common as companies seek growth opportunities, synergies, and increased market share. Consulting firms have emerged as essential partners in navigating the complexities of M&A transactions and ensuring their successful outcomes. They leverage data-driven insights and expert industry analysis to provide valuable guidance throughout the entire process, from strategic planning and target identification to due diligence, valuation, and post-merger integration. By offering specialized knowledge and experience, consulting firms help businesses make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and maximize the value of M&A transactions.

According to recent industry reports, the M&A market in India has experienced remarkable growth, indicating a surge in transaction volume and value over the past few years. In 2022, the country witnessed a substantial number of M&A deals, with a total of 20 large transactions. These deals were valued at approximately Rs 9 lakh crore, underscoring the significant potential and opportunities available for businesses seeking expansion through M&A.

The substantial increase in M&A activity in India reflects the evolving business landscape, where companies are increasingly recognizing the strategic benefits of consolidation and collaboration. M&A transactions offer avenues for market expansion, access to new technologies and capabilities, diversification, and enhanced competitiveness.

The figures from 2022 demonstrate the growing appetite among Indian businesses for pursuing M&A as a viable growth strategy. As market dynamics continue to evolve and economic conditions remain favorable, it is expected that the trend of robust M&A activity in India will persist, offering companies numerous opportunities to leverage partnerships and achieve their growth objectives.

Yashraj Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of Petonic InfoTech, and a renowned expert and industry analyst, commented, “Consulting firms bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and strategic thinking to the table, making them invaluable partners in M&A transactions. They possess a deep understanding of market dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and financial intricacies, enabling them to guide businesses through the entire process, from initial evaluation to successful integration.”

Consulting firms act as trusted advisors, assisting companies in identifying potential M&A targets and evaluating their strategic fit. By leveraging sophisticated data analytics and market research, these firms provide businesses with comprehensive insights into target companies’ financial performance, market position, growth prospects, and potential risks. This data-driven approach empowers decision-makers with the necessary information to make informed choices and mitigate risks associated with M&A transactions.

Bhardwaj, an esteemed industry analyst, and M&A specialist, added, “The success of an M&A transaction depends on meticulous planning and seamless execution. Consulting firms play a critical role in conducting due diligence, assessing synergies, and developing integration strategies. Their expertise ensures that businesses are equipped to address the complexities that arise during the post-merger integration process, such as cultural differences, organizational restructuring, and operational streamlining.”

In addition to strategic guidance, consulting firms play a crucial role in M&A transactions by providing invaluable assistance in negotiations, deal structuring, and valuation analysis. Leveraging their market insights and industry expertise, these firms enable businesses to maximize deal value and unlock synergistic opportunities.

According to industry data, businesses that engage consulting firms during M&A deals report a 20 per cent increase in deal value compared to those without external advisory. Additionally, consulting firms help identify an average of three synergistic opportunities per transaction, leading to enhanced value creation.

Consulting firms bring objectivity to the negotiation process, ensuring sound decisions based on stakeholders’ best interests. Businesses recognize the importance of consulting firms in providing unbiased guidance during negotiations. A recent analysis of M&A transactions in India shows businesses utilizing consulting firms achieve, on average, a higher return on investment compared to those relying solely on internal resources.

Yashraj Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of Petonic InfoTech, emphasized the company’s commitment to driving successful M&A outcomes. He stated, “At our company, we recognize the significance of M&A transactions for businesses aiming to achieve accelerated growth and strategic goals. We combine our domain expertise, data-driven insights, and an extensive network of industry connections to provide our clients with tailored solutions that deliver tangible results. Our team of seasoned professionals is dedicated to navigating the complexities of M&A transactions and unlocking value for our clients.”

As businesses continue to explore growth opportunities through M&A, the role of consulting firms will remain integral. Their ability to facilitate seamless integration, mitigate risks, and unlock synergies is crucial for the long-term success of companies involved in such transactions. By leveraging data-driven insights and industry expertise, consulting firms are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of M&A in India.

In the year 2022, the Indian market witnessed a significant rise in the value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions, reaching an impressive $120 billion, as compared to 2021’s figure of $100 billion. This notable increase of $20 billion demonstrates the growing appetite for M&A activities within the Indian business landscape. Additionally, it is noteworthy that consulting firms played a pivotal role in shaping these deals, providing their expert guidance and advice to the parties involved. In fact, they contributed their expertise to a considerable 60 per cent of all M&A transactions that took place in India during 2022. This highlights the immense value and influence that consulting firms bring to the table, serving as trusted advisors to companies seeking to navigate the complex terrain of mergers and acquisitions.

(Yashraj Bhardwaj is the co-founder of Petonic InfoTech.)

