The new Porche Macan is a sports car in SUV body type

Earlier this week, Porsche India gave the Macan SUV a comprehensive upgrade; it launched the new Macan (Rs 69.98 lakh) and the more powerful Macan S (Rs 85.03 lakh). The Macan is a compact SUV made by Porsche.

Smaller in size than the Cayenne, the Macan is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 252bhp and delivering a maximum torque of 370Nm. It accelerates from 0-100kph in 6.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 227kph. The Macan S, on the other hand, is a far more powerful version—it has a V6 engine that was first introduced in the new generations of the Panamera and Cayenne. It produces 354bhp power (an increase of 14bhp compared to its predecessor) and a torque output of 480Nm. As a result, acceleration to 100kph is just 5.1 seconds, and its top speed is 254kph.

The Macan, traditionally, has been a driver’s car, and in these new variants the vehicle dynamics have been improved upon. Porsche India says that its revamped chassis enhances driving pleasure, offering stability and improved comfort thanks to the newly-developed mixed-size tyres—the front and rear tyres are of different size—enhanced brakes and the intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system. Combined, the company claims, the Macan feels more like a sports car than an SUV.

Its front end has been revamped and now appears wider. Redesigned main headlights feature LED technology as standard, whilst a 3D LED light panel on the rear of the vehicle is also incorporated in the new range. There are four exterior colours to choose from: mamba green metallic, dolomite silver metallic, Miami blue and crayon. Traditional SUV colours such as plain white and black aren’t available.

Inside, Porsche’s sports car DNA can be found throughout. The optional GT sports steering wheel echoes the Porsche 911, whilst a mode switch integrated into the steering wheel—including Sport Response button—was originally used in the Porsche 918 Spyder super sports car. A 27.6cm touchscreen (increased from 18.2cm) is standard.