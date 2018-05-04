The new Countryman launched in the country: BMW India starts local production of Mini at its Chennai plant

BMW India starts local production of Mini at its Chennai plant.

BMW India is looking to double the sales of its compact luxury vehicle brand, Mini, as it starts local assembly of the range. On Thursday, the company launched the locally-assembled model of Mini Countryman, priced between Rs 34.9 lakh and Rs 41.4 lakh (ex-showroom), and is considering assembling more models under the range at its plant in Chennai. The Countryman is a crossover SUV made by British car-maker Mini, now part of BMW Group.

“We are looking to double the sales of the Mini brand in India this year,” Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, said during the launch of the Countryman in New Delhi. Last year, the Mini brand had sold 421 units, registering 17% growth. In the first quarter of this year, BMW India has sold 136 units of the Mini range, growing at 15%. “There is a lot of potential for the Mini brand to grow in India,” he said.

Currently, BMW India sells five models under the Mini range. “In the future, we will consider if we can locally produce more products under the brand,” Pawah said. The new Mini Countryman comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol is the 2.0-litre engine that produces a peak power of 192bhp, capable of propelling the car from 0-100kph in 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 225kph. The diesel engine produces 190bhp, making the car go from 0-100kph in 7.7 seconds and has a top speed of 220kph. Both engines are mated to 8-speed automatic steptronic transmission.

The entry-level model, the Countryman Cooper S petrol, was launched priced at Rs 34.9 lakh, the Countryman Cooper SD diesel is priced Rs 37.4 lakh, and the special edition Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired (petrol) is priced Rs 41.4 lakh. The deliveries of the car would begin next month.

(With inputs from PTI)