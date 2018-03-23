The Nature Conservancy looks to catalyse Indian investments in nature

TNC’s projects in India are aligned with the governments’ sustainable development priorities, including the Namami Devi Narmade programme of the Madhya Pradesh government; Namame Gange of the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

Mark Tercek, President of The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a conservation organisation operating in more than 72 countries, will be visiting India next week to meet senior government officials and ministers of the central and state governments in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Tereck will be accompanied by conservation scientists and experts for the meetings, which will focus on how TNC can support India’s sustainable development goals. He will meet business leaders in Mumbai and speak about how to catalyse private investment in nature. He will also give a talk in Chennai on how investments in nature, such as restoring lakes and wetlands can help build a healthy city.

TNC has been advancing conservation projects in India since 2015. It is guided by a seven-member advisory board that includes Hemendra Kothari, chairman, DSP BlackRock Investment Managers, and founder, Wildlife Conservation Trust; S Ramadorai, former CEO, Tata Consultancy Services; R Venkataraman, executive trustee of Tata Trusts; and Anita Arjundas, MD of Mahindra Lifespace Developers. “Civil society and private sector organisations have an important role to play and can work together to support the government’s efforts in balancing economic growth and environmental health,” said Hemendra Kothari.

TNC’s projects in India are aligned with the governments’ sustainable development priorities, including the Namami Devi Narmade programme of the Madhya Pradesh government; Namame Gange of the National Mission for Clean Ganga. TNC implements its projects in partnership with Indian NGOs. TNC creates on-the-ground solutions rooted in strong science for some of the challenges that affect people and nature. The organisation adopts a collaborative approach involving governments, civil societies, communities and the private sector and implements strategies that protect nature and transform the way people use and value it.