The magic of experiential marketing

By Parveez Nasyam

Retail outlets have always been unidirectional in their approach towards walk-ins. The bubble that quality products and competitive pricing will save the day burst with declining footfalls. All this time, experiential marketing has become more relevant in other industries but it is gradually stretching its legs into the retail sector as follows.

Experience centres: Sometimes a brand can leverage the evolutionary benefits of experiential marketing through an experience centre — a collaborative mishmash of technological installations that put across a brand’s philosophy or a key message. Facebook IQ Live was one such experience. Instagram and Facebook tracked the conversion rate of its users while using social media for buying decisions. The installations included an ‘IQ mart’ that showcased a path to purchase behaviour. It mimicked a retail outlet with racks and shelves on which products were stacked, depicting product-specific conversion figures. An Instagram café that would create latte art was also a crowd favourite.

CSR: With the growing competition in the fashion industry, high fashion is being provided at cut-cost prices. The only problem being the cost-cutting happens at the manufacturing end. By paying minimum wages to labourers, who have never-ending working hours, some brands are able to purchase T-shirts at extremely low prices. Fashion Revolution’s set-up included a touch-based T-shirt vending kiosk with the message in bold letters saying ‘Two euros T-shirt vending machine’. As the user would insert the amount to pay for the T-shirt, a montage of labourers being forced to work for long hours and their story would play on the screen. The video would end by asking the user to proceed with the purchase or donate the money instead. People who interacted with the set-up had a 100% positive response in favour of donating as opposed to purchasing cheap clothes.

On-ground ‘AR’cade: We all have a childhood memory associated with M&M’s. With the launch of its new flavour, caramel chocolate, the brand wanted to build on its existing goodwill and interact with people of all age groups. At Times Square, a gaming ‘AR’cade was set up with billboards that would convert into vintage arcade style games when people used their phones to scan them. The engagement was fun, appealed to every age group and, as opposed to being just an advertising exercise.

Shock and awe: While deodorants do a good job of keeping body odour away, they also leave a residue at times. To counter this issue, Rexona introduced a dry, invisible deodorant. To create maximum impact, the route of shock and awe seemed like the most appropriate one. The set-up included an invisible walkway and the ramp that the shoppers would walk on was a massive OLED screen, teamed with life-like sounds and crisp visuals. As shoppers would walk over the ramp it would suddenly display visuals of the ground collapsing. This would shock the shoppers and make them jump to save themselves, emphasising on the message: believe in the invisible.

Convenience: One brand has had a symbiotic relationship with experiential marketing for the longest time — IKEA. Globally, it has been the benchmark in integrating experiential marketing campaigns with retail outlets. IKEA has had the same goal but instead of its installation happening at a retail outlet, this furniture giant allows its customers to project the products using a mobile phone within the confines of their own home, to get a precise idea of how the furniture will look with respect to the

existing elements in the house.

The author is MD & CEO , Xenium Digital