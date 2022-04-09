The Leela Goa to be rebranded as St Regis Goa by Marriott International

American hospitality major Marriott International announced on Saturday that it has signed an agreement with Ceres Hotels to rebrand The Leela Goa as St Regis Goa. While the resort is slated to commence operations as St Regis Goa from October 2022, it will undergo a complete transformation in phases.

Ceres Hotels, which owns the resort, is a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad. Headquartered in Malaysia, Metrod is also involved in manufacturing oxygen-free copper rods, wires and strips. As part of the agreement, Marriott International will supervise, direct and control the operations at St Regis Goa.

St Regis Goa will be Marriott International’s ninth hotel in the state. Spread across an area of 49 acres, it is expected to have 206 guestrooms, suites and villas, and five speciality restaurants.

Marriott International currently has 129 hotels and resorts under its umbrella in India, spanning 16 brands like St Regis Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Westin, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Le Meridien, Aloft, Tribute Portfolio, Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and Fairfield by Marriott.

“We are delighted to work with Ceres Hotels Pvt Ltd to introduce the St Regis brand to Goa, bringing bespoke experiences curated for the most discerning travellers to one of the most beautiful and fascinating coastal destinations in India,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International.

“The St Regis Goa Resort will usher in a new benchmark of luxury hospitality in this city and underscores the tremendous trust and confidence our owners have in us and in the power of our luxury brands,” he added.