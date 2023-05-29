The Indian QSR industry’s growth strategy in 2023: Challenges and solution

– By Anubhav Dubey

As the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry in India continues to flourish, it faces a myriad of challenges, including the persistent issue of rising costs. With the prices of raw materials, labor wages, and real estate rentals on the upward trend, QSRs, particularly smaller players who lack the economies of scale, find themselves under pressure to maintain their profit margins. In this dynamic landscape, effective cost management strategies have become imperative for QSRs to navigate the complexities of the industry and sustain their financial viability. From optimizing menu pricing to reducing wastage and exploring cost-sharing opportunities, QSRs must proactively address these challenges to safeguard their profitability and ensure long-term success.

Changing Consumer Preferences: Adapting to the New Normal

The changing consumer preferences and developing dining patterns caused by the ongoing pandemic are among the major difficulties confronting the Indian QSR business. With the rise of the work-from-home lifestyle and heightened awareness of health and safety precautions, customers are increasingly choosing contactless and sanitary meal options. As a result, consumer tastes have shifted towards online ordering, delivery, and takeout rather than dining in at QSR locations.

QSRs must adapt to the new normal by improving online ordering, delivery, and takeout services. This includes investing in a strong technological infrastructure, user-friendly mobile apps, and effective distribution networks. To inspire consumer confidence, QSRs should also focus on maintaining excellent sanitation and safety measures at their locations.

Intense Competition: Standing Out in the Crowd

The Indian QSR market has become increasingly competitive, with the entry of several international and domestic players. Consumers now have a wide range of choices, making it challenging for QSRs to differentiate themselves and stand out in the crowd. Moreover, the increasing popularity of food aggregators and delivery platforms has made it easier for consumers to compare prices, offers, and reviews, further intensifying the competition.

Solution: QSRs need to focus on building a strong brand identity and unique value proposition to differentiate themselves from the competition. This includes offering innovative and differentiated menu items, providing excellent customer service, and creating a memorable dining experience. QSRs should also leverage digital marketing strategies to enhance their online presence and engage with consumers through social media, blogs, and influencer partnerships.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Ensuring Seamless Operations

•Supply chain disruptions are a challenge faced by the Indian QSR industry, especially during the pandemic.

•Shortages of raw materials, labor issues, and transportation challenges can impact smooth operations of QSR outlets, leading to delays or closures.

•QSRs need to strengthen their supply chain management by building robust partnerships with reliable suppliers.

•Implementing inventory management systems and diversifying sources of raw materials can also help improve supply chain resilience.

•Investing in technology-enabled supply chain solutions can optimize operations, reduce wastage, and improve efficiency for QSRs.

Rising Costs: Managing Margins

•Rising costs, including raw materials, labor wages, and real estate rentals, are a challenge for the QSR industry.

•Smaller QSRs may struggle more due to lack of economies of scale to offset rising costs.

•QSRs need to implement cost management strategies to maintain profit margins.

•Cost management strategies may include optimizing menu pricing, reducing wastage, and improving operational efficiency.

•QSRs can explore cost-sharing opportunities, such as co-locating with other businesses, negotiating favorable rental agreements, and leveraging group purchasing agreements with suppliers.

Regulatory Compliance: Navigating the Complex Landscape

The Indian QSR industry must navigate a complex landscape of regulatory compliance, including food safety and hygiene regulations, labor laws, and licensing norms. Compliance with these regulations can be challenging and time-consuming, requiring QSRs to invest in the necessary resources to meet the regulatory requirements and avoid penalties.

The Indian QSR industry’s growth strategy in 2023 faces challenges such as changing consumer preferences, intense competition, supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and regulatory compliance. However, with strategic solutions in place, such as adapting to the new normal, building a strong brand identity, strengthening supply chain management, managing costs, and ensuring regulatory compliance, QSRs can overcome these challenges and continue to thrive in the dynamic market. By prioritizing innovation, customer experience, operational efficiency, and compliance, the Indian QSR industry can navigate the obstacles and unlock growth opportunities in the years to come.

(Anubhav Dubey is the CEO of Chai Sutta Bar.)

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.