The ‘desi jodi’ for the fashion conscious

A typical Bollywood-style execution with a tongue-in-cheek storyline and entertaining star cast make the ad fun to watch.

The Ad

In the commercial, Bhumi Pednekar is seen asking for a particular colour of dress at a V Mart store. She mistakes fellow shopper Ayushmann Khurrana for a salesman, who plays along to woo her. He recommends new styles and helps her shop while flirting with her, and also tries to find out if she is married or has a boyfriend. At some point, she figures out what he is upto and in the end, when she gets her shopping items billed, she tells the cashier her ‘husband’ will pay the dues, pointing at an embarrassed Khurrana.

Target Audience

15-45 year-olds, SEC B and C in tier II and III cities.

Business Objective

To break away from the clutter and firmly establish V Mart’s market leadership amongst its target segment while increasing conversions and brand loyalty.

The Appeal

Functional, Emotional

Competitive Edge

The brand ambassadors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, have a strong connect with the masses in tier II and III cities. The TVC clearly leverages this and succeeds in targeting the fashion conscious in these cities.

Tone of Voice

Funny, tongue-in-cheek

Verdict

The entry of bigger players such as fbb, Pantaloons and Reliance Retail in the affordable fashion space and multiple rounds of sales by e-commerce players are a big enough reason for V Mart to work on making the brand stand out of the clutter. However, unlike its peers, V Mart has stayed away from showcasing montages of happy and well-dressed people, which could have confused its TG considering the many brands in the space which have walked the same path. On the contrary, the current TVC garners viewers’ interest through its storyline. The choice of brand ambassadors goes well with V Mart’s target group and market. Both Khurrana and Pednekar have a strong connect with aspirational and young middle-class families, making them a perfect fit for the brand. To be honest, it is the duo which makes this film a fun to watch one.

The execution is such that the TVC looks straight out of a Bollywood movie sequence. Typically, with such execution, chances of the brand recall getting lost are higher. But that is not true in this case — first, the V Mart signage can be seen continuously in the background and second, the film stays relevant with no disconnect with the product. The brand manages to stand out and so does its positioning of affordable fashion.

Overall, the ad can translate into brand lift and recall.

Rating: 7/10

Agency: Dentsu Impact

Brand: V Mart

Campaign: V Mart Jahan, Fashion Wahan

Production House: Absolute Productions

@rankita