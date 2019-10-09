The day Bill Gates decided to leave Microsoft; how one speech made him a philanthropist

Bill Gates stepped down as the CEO of one of the most valuable companies in the world after giving one speech that changed the course of his life.

Bill Gates, the world’s second-richest person and founder of Gates foundation, had never thought in the early years of his life that one day he will leave Microsoft and will find his calling somewhere else. However, that happened in the 2000s as Bill Gates stepped down as the CEO of one of the most valuable companies in the world after giving one speech that changed the course of his life. In Bill Gates’s own words, a speech addressed to a group of business leaders about what Melinda and he were learning about healthcare across the globe triggered his life goal of philanthropy. While the US government’s antitrust investigation had a part to play in draining Bill Gates and “sucking some of the joy out” of his work, there was also a realization that the world’s elite owe it to the less fortunate to better their lives.

From Microsoft to world health

The dynamic duo Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates later transferred $20 billion of their Microsoft stock to Gates foundation and started travelling across the world to get to see world health problems first-hand. “At the time, many people I met thought health problems in low-income countries were so big and intractable that no amount of money could make any significant difference,” Bill Gates wrote in his blog last month. However, he thought of convincing people with the power to see the issue that the described as “gloom and doom”. Later, Berkshire Hathaway Moghul and Bill Gates’s best friend Warren Buffett also joined the cause. “I was so optimistic that a combination of money, technology, scientific breakthroughs, and political will could make a more equitable world faster than a lot of people thought,” Bill Gates wrote.

Bill Gates’ foundation now not only works across the globe helping people of the third world countries to get better healthcare access but also acknowledges efforts to uplift people’s lives. Recently, the organisation honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remarkable work on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan under which India built about 10 crore toilets across the country.