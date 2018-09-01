The Aventador SVJ is unveiled – All you need to know

The Aventador SVJ is unveiled

At this year’s Monterey Car Week in California, on the occasion of ‘The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering’ signature auto event, Automobili Lamborghini did the worldwide première of the Aventador SVJ.

“The distillation of extraordinary design, ground-breaking technologies and the ultimate in handling, performance and driver enjoyment, the Aventador SVJ creates pure driving perfection, taking the concept of a super sports car to a new dimension”, the company said in a statement.

The new Aventador SVJ, where SV historically stands for SuperVeloce (or superfast), takes the ‘Jota’ suffix, denoting its track and performance superiority. It has already claimed its position as the Nürburgring-Nordschleife production car record holder, completing the 20.6-km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes.

A special edition, called SVJ 63 in a unique colour and trim, putting in evidence the rich use of carbon fibre and made in a limited number of just 63—paying homage to Lamborghini’s founding year of 1963—was exclusively unveiled on the concept lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, an automotive charitable event held each year at Pebble Beach, California, and considered the most prestigious of its kind.

“The Aventador SVJ is an innovative car and represents the absolute pinnacle of our super sports car product range”, said Automobili Lamborghini chairman & CEO Stefano Domenicali. “The challenge to Lamborghini designers and engineers was to improve the purest essence of the Lamborghini super sports car, drawing on every inspiration from a space ship to a jet fighter: all the most exceptional examples of super-fast, super-athletic, aerodynamic superiority. The Aventador SVJ takes another step into the future, shaping the potential for super sports car development”.

It is the most powerful series production V12-engined car produced to date by Lamborghini, and features an increase in power to 770bhp at maximum 8,500rpm. The SVJ accelerates from 0-100kph in just 2.8 seconds, and from 0-200kph in 8.6 seconds. A top speed of more than 350kph is complemented by a braking distance of 100kph to a complete stop in 30 meters.

The company added that the Aventador SVJ is more than a super sports car achieving the top numbers. “The development philosophy of the Aventador SVJ and its very essence in terms of design, aerodynamic technologies and efficiency, weight-to-power as well as performance, is to create a demanding driver’s perfect car”.

It will be available for sale at the beginning of 2019, with a suggested retail price of $517,770 in the US.