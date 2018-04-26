That apple you got free in flight might cost you Rs 33,000; eat it before you land

“We encourage our customers to follow US Customs and Border Protection protocols,” Delta Air spokesperson said.

In a bizarre turn of events, a Delta Air passenger flying between Paris and USA had to pay up $500 (around Rs 33,000) for carrying an apple. Crystal Tadlock, the passenger was fined by the customs officials in Minneapolis as she carried along an apple given to her on the flight as a snack. This was found her bag during a random check. “It’s really unfortunate someone has to go through that and be treated like a criminal over a piece of fruit,” she tweeted. Explain the sequence of events, Tadlock said that she showed the apple into her bag as she wasn’t hungry.

“I waited for a while in the customs line and instead of putting my bag on the conveyor belt to X-ray it, they were randomly selecting bags to search. Mine was selected. They went through and saw the Delta apple. I told them I forgot about it since I didn’t purchase it and had obviously received it from Delta airline,” she wrote. However, the customs official told her that her trip was going to get a lot more expensive. The aggrieved customer then goes on to explain that she wasn’t allowed to throw out the fruit.

“He wanted me to pay the money right then & I said no way. My other option is court, which would be in Minnesota. Shame on Delta for handing out fruit if they know minutes later would be a violation of US customs,” said her post. According to US customs laws, all agricultural items brought into the country should be declared.

Interestingly, Tadlock even raised that apple was from the United States, and hence is not a violation of laws. “Delta apple was from France. I asked the customs agent how he knew it was 100% from France & not an USA apple, he never replied. @Delta representative later confirmed the apple I received was from France. Why are they handing out foreign apples? #applegate,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delta Air spokesperson told CBS Denver, “We encourage our customers to follow US Customs and Border Protection protocols. The apple in question was part of an in-flight meal meant to be consumed on the aircraft.”

Tadlock has said that she will be taking the matter to court. Apart from being fined $500, Tadlock’s Global Entry Program status, which allows for expedited security checks, has been revoked due to the ‘offence.’ “I did not enjoy the apple. Instead I received a $500 violation, had my global entry revoked (first time I’ve used it) AND I will be searched on every flight for the rest of my life,” read her tweet.

Taking to social media, Tadlock raised why Delta Air should hand out fruits if carrying them would be in violation of customs laws. “Yep, Two main points: The problem is inconsistency with customs. I know multiple people that were given the opportunity to throw fruit or other items away & proceed on with their lives. Also why is Delta handing out fruit that will not pass customs minutes later?,” she said.