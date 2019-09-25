Textile bodies urges centre to come up with stimulus measures

Similarly, extending one-time restructuring of existing loans of the textile and clothing sector on similar lines as given to the MSMEs is need of the hour.

Textile industry bodies such as Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) and Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) have urged the central government to come out with stimulus measures such as early release of TUFS subsidies and RoSL/RoSCTL arrears, MSMEs’ debt restructuring, e-auctioning of CCI procured cotton, extension of exports credit, among other things.

All these industry bodies held a joint meeting at Coimbatore.

While hailing the government’s recent measures such as cut in corporate tax rate, extension of MEIS and RoSL benefits up to December 31, Remission of Taxes, Duties on Export Products (RoTDEP) with effect from January 1, 2020, T Rajkumar, the new chairman of CITI, said the Indian textiles and clothing industry is currently facing severe liquidity crisis mainly due to the huge accumulation of government dues, especially TUF subsidies amounting to Rs 11,000 crore and RoSL/ RoSCTL arrears since March 1, 2019 and GST refund. It is essential to release the government dues on a war-footing to enable the industry to ease its liquidity crunch.

Similarly, extending one-time restructuring of existing loans of the textile and clothing sector on similar lines as given to the MSMEs is need of the hour.

“As the textile industry is a capital-intensive industry, it is requested that there should be no cap to a borrower as has been extended in the case of MSMEs i.e. Rs 25 crore as on January 1, 2019. It is requested that MSMEs debt restructuring package may be extended for the entire textile industry as this would save many companies from turning into NPAs”, Rajkumar emphasised.

According to him, consequent to the 26-28% increase in the minimum support price for cotton effected for 2018-19 season, Indian cotton has become expensive when compared to the international cotton price, making our cotton and textile products uncompetitive in the export markets.

This has resulted in sizeable increase in imported cotton during the current season. The country is likely to end with over 50 lakh bales closing stock for the current season due to reduced exports and increased imports and Cotton Advisory Board estimated the closing stock to be 40.41 lakh bales.

He further said that the favourable monsoon and weather has made farmers choose cotton as an attractive crop with another Rs 100 per quintal increase in MSP.

The area under cotton for the next season has already exceeded when compared to the area covered under previous season, anticipating huge gap and minimum support price, the government has already provided Rs 2,000 crore for MSP operations. CCI is geared up to procure around 100 lakh bales in the coming season and the volume is likely to increase if the current forecast of international price remain the same during the peak season of Indian cotton.

In the past, CCI has been avoiding sale of MSP cotton and making it expensive that greatly affected the performance of the cotton textile industry. Therefore, for the coming season, it is essential to come out with a cotton policy that enables CCI to sell its MSP procured cotton on a regular basis at 5 cents lower than the international price during the peak season to avoid accumulation of stocks with exception to the actual users and also make the cotton available at international price during the off season. Adequate funding has to be provided by the government at NABARD finance rate or under priority lending rate to reduce the carrying cost and minimise the losses incurred by CCI to create win-win strategy for all the stakeholders in the cotton textile value chain especially the farmers and the industry.

Another important measure is that inclusion of cotton yarn under RoSL, MEIS & IES and fabric under RoSL benefits. The cotton spinning sector is currently facing an unprecedented crisis due to excess production capacity to the tune of 7 million spindles created taking advantage of the incentives offered by the textile policies of different states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh. The cotton yarn consumption in the domestic market got stagnated during the last four years. Over 35% fall in yarn exports in the recent months has aggravated the situation.

The average cotton yarn exports per month that prevailed over 120 million kgs during 2013-14 has now dwindled down to less than 60 million kgs due to US-China trade war and duty-free access enjoyed by Vietnam and other countries in the Chinese market. The sluggish demand has severely affected the cotton farmers as the country is left with excess cotton production. The situation is likely to worsen in the coming year even though the union Budget has already provided Rs 2,000 crore for MSP operation. Hence, it is essential to boost cotton yarn exports in the interest of over 15 lakh people employed in the spinning sector, millions of cotton farmers and avoid over 3,500 spinning mills (predominantly MSME units) becoming NPAs and prevent job losses for several lakhs of rural masses especially women.

Similarly, extending export credit facilities for all the textile products in the textile value chain including cotton yarn will give a competitive edge in the global market, the CITI chairman said further.