  • MORE MARKET STATS

Texmaco reports net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in Q2

By: |
October 20, 2020 12:05 AM

For the half yearly period, FY 21, the company reported a net loss of Rs 25.86 crore on a gross revenue of Rs 637.98 crore against a net profit of Rs 18.22 crore on a gross revenue of Rs 879.44 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Texmaco has a consolidated order book of Rs 3,900 crore, a company release said.Texmaco has a consolidated order book of Rs 3,900 crore, a company release said.

Texmaco Rail Engineering on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 0.96 crore on a gross revenue of Rs 413.02 crore for the quarter up to September FY 21, against a net profit of Rs 8.65 crore on a gross revenue of Rs 480.86 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal.

For the half yearly period, FY 21, the company reported a net loss of Rs 25.86 crore on a gross revenue of Rs 637.98 crore against a net profit of Rs 18.22 crore on a gross revenue of Rs 879.44 crore during the same period last fiscal.

Related News

The company’s business, which got hit during the first quarter, has limped back to near normalcy during the second quarter with the company taking strong measures for maintaining work discpline as advised by the government.

Texmaco has a consolidated order book of Rs 3,900 crore, a company release said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Texmaco reports net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in Q2
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zensar divests its non-core TPM business
2Mukesh Ambani pitches for push to manufacturing
3CSB Bank Q2 profit jumps to Rs 69 crore; to hike proportion of gold loans