Texmaco reports net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in Q2

Texmaco has a consolidated order book of Rs 3,900 crore, a company release said.

Texmaco Rail Engineering on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 0.96 crore on a gross revenue of Rs 413.02 crore for the quarter up to September FY 21, against a net profit of Rs 8.65 crore on a gross revenue of Rs 480.86 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal.

For the half yearly period, FY 21, the company reported a net loss of Rs 25.86 crore on a gross revenue of Rs 637.98 crore against a net profit of Rs 18.22 crore on a gross revenue of Rs 879.44 crore during the same period last fiscal.

The company’s business, which got hit during the first quarter, has limped back to near normalcy during the second quarter with the company taking strong measures for maintaining work discpline as advised by the government.

