Tesla’s Elon Musk sends another cryptic tweet on potential Twitter tender offer

In yet another tweet late on Monday, billionaire Elon Musk further fuelled speculation of a possible tender offer directly to shareholders of Twitter Inc’s stock. Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tweeted a few dashes followed by the words “is the night” in a tweet, potentially referring to F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1934 novel titled ‘Tender Is The Night.’ The missing word may be “Tender”, as is the American writer’s book title; or, it could be “Tonight”, as Musk used seven underscores for the blank space, according to a Bloomberg report.

This is not the first time that Musk used popular culture reference to dabble with the idea of a tender offer. Last week he sent another cryptic tweet with the words ‘Love me tender’ keeping his 82.6 million followers guessing if he is considering a potential tender bid or if he is simply listening to Elvis Presley.

Earlier, Musk offered to take Twitter private in a $43 billion bid, which in turn made the company’s board adopt a poison pill strategy. Musk, on his part, has reiterated a couple of times that it should be upto Twitter shareholders and not the company’s board to take a decision on the offer. On Monday, Musk took a dig at Twitter’s board and said if his bid to buy the social media platform succeeds, the salary of its board will be zilch.

Musk is reportedly willing to invest $10-15 billion of his own money to take Twitter private, and has hired Morgan Stanley to raise another $10 billion in debt, according to a NY Post report.

There has been growing criticism especially among Musk followers that Twitter’s board is not acting in favour of its shareholders interests and is hence not following its fiduciary duties. Apart from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, other members on Twitter’s board do not have a substantial stake. Unlike its rivals Alphabet and Facebook, Twitter does not have a multi-class share structure, which is potentially used to keep concentrating power of a company in a few hands.

Twitter’s board, on its part, has not formally responded to Musk’s unsolicited offer but has adopted the shareholders rights provision to protect the company from takeover bids. Apart from Musk, other suitors such as private equity firm Silver Lake are also reportedly exploring a bid for the social media platform.