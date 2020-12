Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla will start selling cars in India in early 2021, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Real Transport and Highways. Gadkari, who also manages the Ministry for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises told The Indian Express Idea Exchange programme that Tesla would start operation in India with sales in the coming year. Earlier, yesterday, Tesla boss Elon Musk was also seen on social media website, Twitter exchanging tweets about the company’s plans for India becoming a reality next year.

