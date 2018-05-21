Teradata has Big Data plans in India

Oliver Ratzesberger, chief operations officer, Teradata Corp, speaking at the Teradata Universe event in London.

The refrain at Teradata Universe 2018, organised in London from April 22-25, was as much about the attainments of the leading cloud-based data and analytics solutions provider as about its future prospects in a world waking up to Big Data analytics, Machine Learning and Deep Learning. And this was not surprising. For, cloud-based analytics solutions represent an expanding frontier, with companies still dragging their feet when it comes to shifting their data banks into the cloud and making use of Big Data analytics to substantially influence business outcomes.

According to a new survey by Vanson Bourne on behalf of Teradata, while 83% of the world’s largest companies agree that the cloud is the best place to run analytics, 70% of them think the transition is happening at a slower pace compared to other business applications. “The market is marching towards cloud analytics, but so many of today’s cloud-only analytic engines lack the power or speed to handle enterprise-scale analytic workloads,” said Martyn Etherington, chief marketing officer at Teradata.

Significantly, the performance gap for analytics at scale in the cloud is even larger for the largest companies. And it is this gap that Teradata, with its focus on large companies, seeks to tap in the coming years—69% of the companies surveyed said they wanted to run all of their analytics on the cloud by 2023.

Said Tim Henry, senior vice-president, Strategic Offering Management at Teradata, “Helping customers overcome the barriers to enterprise analytics in the cloud is central to our approach and is supported by our multiple deployment options and portable subscription pricing.”

In his address, Oliver Ratzesberger, chief operating officer, Teradata Corporation, outlined the company’s journey from a hardware name to a software solutions provider. Teradata offers the fastest path to the cloud for analytics at scale, he said, pointing out that “it took us merely seven months to move one of our clients to the cloud.”

On building ecosystems, Henry highlighted the Teradata Analytics Platform, with “analyse anything, deploy anywhere, move anytime and buy any way” being its USP – this was possible because the same software worked in each deployment option. For those who prefer an automated and optimised managed environment, Teradata IntelliCloud is the company’s as-a-service offering for analytics at scale, allowing organisations to get up and running quickly even as they scale up over time.

But it is through 4D analytics driving Internet of Things (IoT) use cases that Teradata is seeking to truly stand out among its peers, announced Ratzberger at the conference—4D analytics is a new capability in advanced analytics that combines 3-dimensional geospatial location data with the fourth dimension of time being specially relevant in edge computing applications that exist to manage constantly changing time and location variables. “Devices at the edge like connected cars, fleets, planes, traffic lights, roads, wearables and so much more will become smarter and more valuable as new analytic insight is pushed out to them. Teradata, with its new 4D analytics capability, is primed to lead this revolution of smarter edge computing,” said Henry. The company is working with Cisco to make cities smarter, ensuring instrumentation of everything, from traffic lights and traffic patterns to electrical grid and smart meters to road maintenance.

Not surprisingly, India, with its fast expanding economy, figures prominently in the company’s scheme of things. “India is at a very interesting stage of development where it would leapfrog other countries,” said Ratzberger. Victor Lund, president and chief executive officer, Teradata, pointed at the mobile boom and the humongous data generated in the process to highlight what the country offered to companies like Teradata. Among its customers with a substantial presence in India are names like Aditya Birla Financial Services Group, Aircel, Telenor India, Volvo, Vodafone, Lufthansa, Barclays, Standard Chartered, Tesco, and Siemens. Of special relevance is the company’s engagement with the Rajasthan government to create a common data and analytics platform for all government departments, thereby improving the delivery of citizen services.

On the company’s India strategy, Souma Das, managing director, Teradata India says, “Our top focus industries are banking and financial services, manufacturing and government. We have seen a strong shift towards the adoption of open-source, advanced analytics, digitial and hybrid cloud environments in India and this is definitely our area of expertise. We are effectively calibrating our customer engagements and helping them gain value from their analytics”.

Devbrat Chaudharywas in London at the invitation of Teradata