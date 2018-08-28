Tenth round of bidding for CGD licences soon: PNGRB

The government aims to connect 1 crore households with piped gas by 2020, which is in line with increasing the share of natural gas in the primary energy basket to 15% from 6% over the next few years. (Representational photo)

Close on the heels of awarding 86 geographical areas (GAs) under the 9th round of city gas distribution (CGD) licensing, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is preparing to launch the 10th round as well.

Speaking at an event on Monday, PNGRB chairperson DK Sarraf said the 10th round would be launched soon.

The PNGRB had offered 86 GAs under the 9th round of CGD which covered 174 districts in 22 states and Union Territories i.e. 24% of India’s area and 29% of population.

The 9th bidding round was being held on changed parameters after one-paisa bids spoilt the initial auction rounds. Bidders have been asked to quote the number of CNG stations to be set up and the number of domestic cooking gas connections to be given in the first eight years of operations.

The regulator has already declared winners for 78 GAs and one GA has been cancelled. “The winners of remaining GAs will be announced soon,” said Sarraf.

Adani Gas emerged as the runaway leader by winning bids for 22 GAs out of the 78 announced. While the company has won 13 GAs as an individual company, the most by any firm, its consortium, Indian Oil-Adani Gas, has also been awarded nine GAs. Other top winners include Bharat Gas Resources with 11 GAs, followed by Torrent Gas (9 GAs) and Indian Oil (7 GAs).