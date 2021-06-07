Tenon Facility Management gets ISO stamp

The ISO 41001 is recognition of such efforts,” said Angad Rajain, global head, IFM & CSO, Tenon FM.

Tenon Facility Management has been awarded ISO 41001:2018 certificate for its quality facility management system. Tenon FM is the one of the few facility management companies In India to be awarded this accreditation.

“Even though the Covid-19 pandemic continued to pose a multitude of challenges in carrying out essential services, Tenon FM remained firm and unwavering in delivering improved consistency of service levels delivered, improved safety, health, well-being and productivity of the workforce, and better efficiency and effectiveness, hence improving organisational cost benefits in India and UK.

