Tennis star Rohan Bopanna forays into fitness business, here is what he launched

India’s doubles tennis star Rohan Bopanna today announced his foray into sports-inspired fitness business with the launch of ‘Cardio Tennis.’

Cardio Tennis is a group cardio-workout, combining the best features of tennis and cardiovascular exercises to create an invigorating, full-body, high-intensity workout, with music and fitness drills along with innovative tennis games.

Bopanna said India is a potential market for CT and that he would like to open such initiatives in other cities as well.

He, however, did not reveal the size of investment he made into this venture.

“In fact, I have put almost all the money into it,” he told reporters here.

The tennis star had earlier launched a range of speciality coffees – Rohan Bopanna’s Master Blend – in association with city-based micro roastery and cafe – The Flying Squirrel – in January.

Bopanna, who was World Number Three in ATP ranking in 2013, said he hopes to take both tennis and fitness to people with the help of CT.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this regimen is that it is heart-rate monitored and a detailed performance report is sent to each participant at the end of every session,” Meraki Sport & Entertainment MD Ajit Ravindran said.

CT is licensed in India Bopanna and Meraki Sports and Entertainment.

Apart from regular sessions at key locations, Meraki’s role would be to reach out to corporates and the IT sector across India, Ravindran said.

CT (India) Director Harsha Thimmaiah said it is open to participants of all ages, and varying levels of tennis proficiency.

A CT session runs for about 50 minutes, where participants can expect to burn about 500-600 calories on an average, with four different segments, he said.

“We can accommodate up to 12-14 participants per session and can conduct back-to-back or parallel sessions, based on the infrastructure available,” Thimmaiah said.

A CT session can also be conducted in areas other than a tennis court, ranging from a large hall to a playground and football turfs, he added.

CT is very popular in the US, UK and Australia.

The programme is held over weekends at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association and will soon be available at key locations across the city in the next two to three months.