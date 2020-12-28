Tendering up 27% y-o-y but awards fell in November

Tendering activity in November 2020 rose 27% y-o-y on a low base but was down 2% m-o-m, with a total value of Rs 600 bn — in FY19, the average monthly rate of tender value was Rs 765 bn, which came down to around Rs 480 bn after FY19.
Excluding the orders won by L&T, awarding activity in the month, in value terms, was down 42% y-o-y and 13% m-o-m.
The total awards stood at Rs 164 bn vs a monthly rate of Rs 282 bn in FY19 and Rs 158 bn since then.
