Tenda CP3 Security Pan/Tilt Camera 1080P: Clear view of what’s going on at home

From smart lighting to smart speakers, tech companies are making more intelligent products than ever before. Take for instance, the Tenda CP3 Security Pan/Tilt Camera 1080P, a device that covers every corner of your home in super HD. Available for Rs 2,999, this is a high-performance surveillance camera. It features full-duplex two-way audio, smart-motion detection/ tracking, sound and light alarm functions. Set-up is simple: download the TDSEE app, power on the CP3 camera, run the app and follow the instructions to connect the camera to the internet. Let’s check out its key features.

Auto targeting and tracking: High speed pan/tilt design enables flexible rotation in all directions. CP3 covers 360-degree horizontally and 155-degree vertically (90-degree up, 65-degree down) which leaves zero blind zones. With the help of an inbuilt AI mechanism, CP3 can track the movements of anything passing across the camera and store the video.

Sound and light alarm: The sound and alarm function during an alert period triggers a sound and white flashlight when intrusion is detected, sending an alarm message immediately to your mobile for instant access.

S-motion detection: Its AI mechanism detects suspicious movement automatically, triggers an alarm, and sends notifications to your mobile in real-time.

Patrol with one click: You can set the pan/tilt patrol locations via the TDSEE app, and the camera rotates cyclically according to the pre-set location to patrol the area.

SPECIFICATIONS

* Dimensions: 103 x 88 x 88mm

* Video resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

* Video encoding standard:

Smart H.264

* Storage: MicroSD card (up to 128GB)

* Wireless: 802.11n/g/n @2.4GHz

* Estimated street price: Rs 2,999