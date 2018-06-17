Temporary restraining order for Dr Reddy’s

Temporary restraining order for Pharma major Dr Reddy’s by US District court

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said on Saturday a US district court has issued a temporary restraining order on the sale and commercialisation of its generic Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual film in the American market.

It is indicated for treatment of opioid dependence. The firm said in a BSE filing the company remains confident in its legal positions on this patent. “The court order does not include a prohibition on commercial manufacturing of the product,” it added.

The company said, following the launch of its generic Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual film in the US market, “the US district court for New Jersey has received and reviewed an emergency application from the plaintiffs in the current patent litigation for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Dr Reddy’s”.