Telecom turf: Reliance Jio surpasses, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to become no 1 telco in revenue market share

Reliance Jio has become the number one telecom operator in the country in terms of revenue market share during the April-June quarter. It is followed by Bharti Airtel, which reclaimed second position after falling to the third spot in the preceding quarter. The biggest loser is Vodafone Idea, which fell to the third spot from number one in the January-March period.

As per the figures shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Reliance Jio reported an overall adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 10,899.65 crore for the reported period. The AGR includes revenues from national long distance , international long distance, internet service provider (ISP), VSAT and access services. Bharti Airtel’s AGR stood at Rs 10,701.5 crore followed by Vodafone Idea at Rs 9,808.92 crore.

In terms of access or mobile services, Jio has been the top operator for the past many quarters. The access services AGR for Jio stood at Rs 10,800.42 crore followed by Airtel at Rs 7,468.64 crore and Vodafone Idea at Rs 6,721.07 crore.

Overall AGR of the telecom industry rose for the first time since Q3FY17 to Rs 34,300 crore for the April-June period of FY20. The growth propellers include a rebound in Airtel’s revenues and continued growth of Jio. Bharti Airtel’s access AGR stood at Rs 5,902.21 crore in the preceding January-March period of 2019.

As per CLSA, Reliance Jio now commands a revenue market share (RMS) of 32%, followed by 31% of Bharti Airtel, and 29% of Vodafone Idea. “India mobile is seeing divergence in performance of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which reported 2-5% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q1FY20 versus Vodafone Idea’s 4% decline,” CLSA said.

Analysts feel that as 4G penetration is still low at 27-34% of incumbent operators’ subscribers, it will remain a key driver of their long-term growth.

In terms of leadership in circles, Reliance Jio is number 1 in 14 circles, Airtel in 3 circles and Vodafone Idea in 5 circles. In terms of subscribers, Jio is the country’s second-largest operator behind Vodafone Idea while Airtel is number 3.