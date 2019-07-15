Telecom talks: Airtel loses rural subscribers, Jio sees a rise

By: |
Published: July 15, 2019 5:52:04 AM

Jio's rural base during the same period rose from 35.87% in December end to 37.92% in March end.

Telecom talks, Airtel, rural subscribers, Jio, industry newsAt the end of March, its rural subscribers stood at 45.86% of the overall user base.

Since launching its mandatory minimum Rs 35-a-month recharge, Bharti Airtel seems to have lost rural subscribers. At the end of March, its rural subscribers stood at 45.86% of the overall user base. This was 49.56% in December end. Jio’s rural base during the same period rose from 35.87% in December end to 37.92% in March end.

