Telecom talks: Airtel loses rural subscribers, Jio sees a rise

Since launching its mandatory minimum Rs 35-a-month recharge, Bharti Airtel seems to have lost rural subscribers. At the end of March, its rural subscribers stood at 45.86% of the overall user base. This was 49.56% in December end. Jio’s rural base during the same period rose from 35.87% in December end to 37.92% in March end.