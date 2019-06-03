Telecom spectrum auction to be held this year, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Published: June 3, 2019 2:22:16 PM

The minister, however, asserted that the telecom corporations will have to respond with professionalism and cooperation.

Ravi Shankar Prasad takes charge as Telecom minister today (ANI Photo)Ravi Shankar Prasad takes charge as Telecom minister today (ANI Photo)

Newly-appointed Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday said that India will hold spectrum auction for 5G and other bands in the current calendar year.

Taking charge of his new ministry, Prasad said that amongst his priorities will be revival of state-owned MTNL and BSNL. The minister, however, asserted that the telecom corporations will have to respond with professionalism and cooperation.

“We will hold spectrum auction this calendar year,” the minster told reporters. Other issues that will be prioritised by the minister include 5G trials in 100 days, fast tracking of five lakh wifi hotspots, and promoting telecom manufacturing.

