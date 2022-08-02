Telecom sector may see Rs 2-3-trillion investment in next 2 years: Vaishnaw

After the successful conclusion of 5G spectrum auctions, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the telecom industry is now out of the woods and on the path to growth. He said he had received this response from investors in Mumbai when he met them over the weekend. The minister said the industry is likely to see investment of Rs 2-3 trillion in the next two years as reforms by the government have removed uncertainty and risks, and provided a stable investment regime.

Vaishnaw said he is sure the trend of affordable services will continue as operators start launching 5G services.

“The level of investment in the sector could be anywhere between Rs 2-3 trillion, in the next two years. It is going to be significant investment by the industry,” Vaishnaw said.

“I have met telecom sector investors, and they are feeling quite comfortable at this time … most of the risks that were there in the sector, have been removed today,” he said.

On 5G tariff, and whether these ultra high-speed, low lag services would command a premium, the minister said, “What has happened in the country so far, the trend should not be very different from what it is …The tariff should remain affordable, is my sense, but this is something that should be seen when services get launched.”

Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds 5G would enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.