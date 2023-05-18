scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Telecom pricing structure needs change: Airtel MD

“In a consumer industry you would typically have people who are able to pay more get more (services),” Vittal added.

Written by FE Bureau
airtel, airtel india
Airtel 5G service is currently available in over 3,000 cities and the company is targeting to extend it to all major towns by end of the year.

Bharti Airtel MD Gopal Vittal on Wednesday said the current pricing structure in telecom industry will not work in long run and needs a change. In the January-March earnings call with analysts, Vittal said the customers should pay more for higher usage of data and it should not be an approach of one-size fits all.Giving an example of markets like Indonesia and Thailand, Vittal said, “Our pricing structure is broken and data allowance should be ideally linked to price.”

Also Read

“In a consumer industry you would typically have people who are able to pay more get more (services),” Vittal added. In February, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra also said that the tariffs should be increased in the unlimited plan segment where over a period of time the trend suggests a customer pays more for using more.With regard to 5G, Vittal said the company is seeing user engagement on the platform while expressing concern over data pricing, which is amongst the lowest in the world.

Also Read

Airtel 5G service is currently available in over 3,000 cities and the company is targeting to extend it to all major towns by end of the year. In the January-March quarter, Bharti Airtel posted an 89% jump in its net profit to Rs 3,006 crore on the back of lower operating cost and tax-related adjustments. Consolidated revenues rose 1% quarter-on quarter (q-o-q) to `36,009 crore, led by additions in the 4G subscriber base.

Also Read

The average revenue per user (Arpu), however, was flat sequentially at Rs 193, due to absence of tariff hikes as well as fall in average data consumption. At 20.76 GB, Bharti continues to lag behind Jio’s 23.1 GB on data usage per customer in the country. Bharti’s data usage per customer was down 0.1% sequentially.

More Stories on
Airtel
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 03:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market