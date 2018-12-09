Telecom Minister’s big claim: All villages to be connected through broadband by 2019

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 8:42 PM

The Union minister tweeted, "Poorvanchal is fortunate that PM Narendra Modi is the MP from Varanasi. As a result, the entire eastern region of UP including Ghazipur has now become a point of focus (kendra bindu) for the Centre..."

Telecom Minister, Manoj Sinha, broadband by 2019, broadway connection in villages, Narendra Modi, BharatNet projectThe programme was an interactive platform for people hailing from Ghazipur, who gathered here on Sunday to deliberate on various issues, UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava said. (Representative image: IE)

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said Sunday that high-speed broadband will reach each and every village of the country by 2019. He said the government targets to link 2.5 lakh village panchayats with the broadband under the BharatNet project. “By 2019, there will not be a single village left in the country, which will not be connected with high-speed broadband,” Sinha told a gathering here during the ‘Ghazipur Samagam’ programme.

The programme was an interactive platform for people hailing from Ghazipur, who gathered here on Sunday to deliberate on various issues, UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava said. Sinha also took to Twitter to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union minister tweeted, “Poorvanchal is fortunate that PM Narendra Modi is the MP from Varanasi. As a result, the entire eastern region of UP including Ghazipur has now become a point of focus (kendra bindu) for the Centre…”

“In the last four-and-a-half years, foundation of the AIIMS has been laid in Gorakhpur, while The Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been upgraded to the level of AIIMS. From the point of view of infrastructure, this government has done unprecedented work,” he said in the tweet.

