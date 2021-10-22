Telecom industry AGR up 5.7% to Rs 51,335 crore in April-June quarter

The rise in AGR was much higher when compared on a year-on-year basis with a jump of 16.33%. The AGR of the telecom industry stood at Rs 44,128 crore in April-June quarter last year.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom industry rose 5.66% to Rs 51,335 crore for the April-June quarter period, primarily on the back of increased mobile revenues of all the operators. After a muted preceding quarter, the access services or mobile services AGR of all telcos – Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL – rose during the period.

The AGR of the telecom industry in the preceding January-March 2021 quarter stood at Rs 48,587 crore.

The rise in AGR was much higher when compared on a year-on-year basis with a jump of 16.33%. The AGR of the telecom industry stood at Rs 44,128 crore in April-June quarter last year.

As per data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), during the April-June quarter, AGR for access services rose sequentially for all operators. Reliance Jio saw a jump of 8.65% in its mobile services AGR to Rs 17,843.56 crore for the reported period against Rs 16,422.83 crore in the preceding January-March 2021 period.

Bharti Airtel’s access services AGR rose 4.96% to Rs 13,696.06 crore from Rs 13,049.44 crore in the preceding quarter, while that of Vodafone Idea rose to Rs 6,238.18 crore from Rs 6,152.25 crore. State-run BSNL, too, witnessed a jump of 6.82% in its access services AGR to Rs 2,122.75 crore compared with Rs 1,987.31 crore in the preceding quarter. Reliance Jio was the top mobile operator in terms of revenue and subscribers followed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL.

Meanwhile, the telcos’ licence fee receipts rose 3.13% sequentially to Rs 4,103 crore against Rs 3,979 crore in the preceding quarter while spectrum usage charges increased 6.84% to Rs 1,646 crore from Rs 1,540 crore in the preceding quarter.

The monthly average revenue per user (Arpu) for mobile services increased to Rs 104.66 per month during the quarter against Rs 103.58 per month in the March 2021 quarter.