  • MORE MARKET STATS

Telecom industry AGR falls 1.81% sequentially in April-June period

By: |
November 11, 2020 12:45 AM

As per data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the access services AGR of Reliance Jio rose 13.64% in the reported period to Rs 15,259.91 crore as compared to Rs 13,428.07 crore in the preceding period.

Similarly, Airtel’s AGR from access or mobile services rose by 3.61% to Rs 10,088.46 crore from Rs 9,737 crore.Similarly, Airtel’s AGR from access or mobile services rose by 3.61% to Rs 10,088.46 crore from Rs 9,737 crore.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom industry decreased 1.81% sequentially to Rs 44,128 crore for the April-June period from Rs 44,940 crore in the January-March quarter, primarily because of a sharp fall in revenue for Vodafone Idea and the state-run BSNL/MTNL. The AGR of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel rose during the same period.

As per data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the access services AGR of Reliance Jio rose 13.64% in the reported period to Rs 15,259.91 crore as compared to Rs 13,428.07 crore in the preceding period. Similarly, Airtel’s AGR from access or mobile services rose by 3.61% to Rs 10,088.46 crore from Rs 9,737 crore.

Related News

In contrast, Vodafone Idea’s AGR from access services saw a sharp decline of 25.44% to Rs 5,865.36 crore in the April-June period as compared to Rs 7,866.60 crore in the January-March period. The primary reasons for the decline were loss of subscribers and lack of recharges by 2G customers during the lockdown. Vodafone Idea, which has the highest share of 2G and rural customers, has been consistently losing subscribers over the past many months.

During the April-June period, Vodafone Idea lost 14.06 million wireless subscribers. Though Airtel too lost 11.14 million wireless users in the same period, the company managed to increase its AGR on the back of better paying customers. Airtel has the highest average revenue per user (Arpu) of Rs 162 per month in the telecom industry.

BSNL, which lost 1.56 million wireless customers during the period, saw its access services AGR decrease by 5.89% to Rs 2,140.40 crore from Rs 2,274.32 crore in the preceding period. Similarly, MTNL’s AGR declined by 25.74% to Rs 337.04 crore as compared to Rs 453.89 crore in preceding quarter.

As per Trai, access services contributed 77.79% of the total AGR of telecom services, while the rest was contributed by NLD, ILD and other services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Telecom industry AGR falls 1.81% sequentially in April-June period
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Trai to seek details of segmented offers from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea
2Telcos add 37.4 lakh mobile users in August: Trai
3Bata India posts Rs 44.32 cr net loss in Q2