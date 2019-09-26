Telecom industry adjusted gross revenue falls 10.18 per cent last year

Spectrum usage charges were also down by 17.74% to Rs 4,186 cr against Rs 5,089 cr last year. The licence fee was down 10.29% to Rs 11,641 cr compared to Rs 12,976 cr

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom industry declined 10.18% in 2018 to Rs 1.44 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.60 lakh crore in 2017.

Similarly, spectrum usage charges (SUC) were down by 17.74% to Rs 4,186 crore, against Rs 5,089 crore last year. The licence fee was down 10.29% to Rs 11,641 crore, compared to Rs 12,976 crore.

All the mobile operators witnessed a fall in AGR for access services except Reliance Jio, which saw an over three-fold growth. The access service AGR for Reliance Jio stood at Rs 31,097 crore for 2018, against Rs 7,466 crore in 2017.

Jio has become the top operator in access services. Bharti Airtel’s access service AGR stood at Rs 26,971 crore for 2018, compared with Rs 36,922 crore last year.

Vodafone saw its access service AGR decline to Rs 24,173 crore, against Rs 26,308 crore while Idea’s number decreased to Rs 7,777 crore from Rs 22,616 crore. Vodafone and Idea were merged on August 31, 2018 to operate as a single entity, Vodafone Idea.

State-run BSNL’s access revenue was down to Rs 8,072 crore from Rs 10,564 crore. Access services contributed 71.19% of the total AGR of the telecom sector.

The overall AGR of telecom sector stood at Rs 1.84 lakh crore in 2015, which increased to Rs 1.98 lakh crore in 2016.

However, in 2017, the AGR declined to Rs 1.60 lakh crore and further to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in 2018. Reliance Jio had launched its commercial services in September 2016.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) per month for postpaid service declined to Rs 316 from Rs 381 while that of prepaid service was down to Rs 59 from Rs 67.