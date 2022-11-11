DoT approves BSNL’s Rs 26,000-crore 4G tender award to TCS

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has cleared BSNL’s Rs 26,821-crore contract to the Tata Consultancy Services-Tejas Networks consortium to roll out the 4G network of the state-owned telecom service operator, using indigenous technology, officials aware of the development said.

The approval from DoT comes after the TCS-led consortium, which also includes the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), completed the trials for its indigenous 4G network as part of the proof of concept last month.

The formal award of the tender will happen after BSNL completes the tender process to procure 4G equipment.

“BSNL has rolled out a tender for procurement of 4G equipment, for which the last date is November 16. It is only a formality as the TCS-led consortium is the only bidder since they are the only ones to have completed the proof of concept,” an official said.

BSNL will give the purchase order for 100,000 4G tower sites to TCS to start rolling out the services in a phased manner, the official said, adding that the launch could start from January, but the pace of coverage will pick up only from March based on the availability of equipment.

Also Read: Gujarat Gas profit up 65%

For BSNL’s network rollout, TCS and the government’s C-DoT have designed the core indigenous 4G equipment, whereas Tejas Networks will manufacture it.

When asked about the completion of the TCS deal, BSNL chairman & managing director PK Purwar said, “As of now, we have floated the tender (for 4G equipment). The price will be quoted by the vendors.”

In January last year, BSNL had invited expression of interest from domestic companies to test the quality of their telecom equipment before giving them the tender to roll out the 4G network. The company issued letters of intent to five companies: TCS, HFCL, Tech Mahindra, L&T, and ITI. However, only TCS conducted the trials.

“In an internal meeting last month, BSNL CMD said administrative formalities for the procurement of 4G equipment will be completed within two-three months, and by March the company will install and make its first 4G BTS (base transceiver station) functional,” a BSNL executive said on the condition of anonymity.

BTS is an equipment which facilitates communication between a telecom network and user devices such as mobile phones.

According to experts, BSNL can also pre-order the equipment and set up 4G BTS to prevent further delay to launch 4G services using the indigenous equipment.