Telecom Bill: Deadline for comments extended

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has now extended the deadline to submit comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, to November 20, following requests from various stakeholders. The deadline for submission of comments was November 10.This is the third time the government extended the deadline for receiving the comments.

The draft telecom Bill, which aims at reforming the existing regulations and laws in the telecom sector, was released by the government on September 21. Earlier, the deadline for submission of comments was October 20, which was extended to October 30.

Among key things, the government has proposed to enhance the definition of telecommunications by including OTT communication services such as those provided by WhatsApp and Signal, satellite-based communication services, internet and broadband services, among others into the ambit.

Once it becomes an Act, the government will have the powers to waive the levies, penalties and other charges on telecom services, assign spectrum through administrative route for some services, direct suspension of telecom network services, among other things.