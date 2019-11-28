Telcos’ tariff offers: Fresh Trai paper to review transparency

Trai said the scope of the paper is limited to review of transparency requirements in communication of tariff offers by the service providers to the subscribers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday came out with a fresh consultation paper on the issue of transparency in publishing tariff offers by telecom operators to protect interest of consumers.

The regulator decided to come out with a consultation paper after it received a significant number of complaints from individual consumers on lack of transparency in disclosure of tariff information. Trai said at the core of consumer protection lies the aspect of transparency in communication of conditions of provision of a service.

The regulator said dynamics of the sector have been impacted in the recent past as it has undergone a phase of consolidation having implication on the competitive landscape.

“Therefore, it is felt that a comprehensive review of extant provisions aimed at transparency relating to flow of information from telecom service providers to consumers, is essential,” Trai said.

Apart from the sector-specific reasons requiring review of extant regulatory provisions, the review has also been necessitated by the increased focus on transparency and the changes proposed to be brought in other legislations.

The regulator has floated a consultation paper with a set of 13 questions about bringing more transparency in publishing tariffs. The objective of the paper is to empower consumers by making all relevant information available to them and to eliminate instances of adverse choices made by consumers.

