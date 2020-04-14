Telcos report decrease in 4G speed in March: Trai

As a result of the increased usage, the speeds have dropped due to congestion in networks.

The work-from-home effect has led to a decline in 4G speeds across all the mobile operators in March. As per the data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Reliance Jio’s 4G download speed declined to 19.6 mbps in March from 21.5 mbps in February. The telco though remains on the top followed by Vodafone on the second spot with a speed of 6.7 mbps in March. Vodafone’s speed stood at 8 mbps in February. Airtel comes third with a download speed of 6.2 mbps compared to 8 mbps last month while Idea is slowest 4G operator with speed of 5.1 mbps in March against 6.3 mbps in February, data shared by Trai’s Myspeed app showed.

The lockdown across the country has been in place since March 25 but even before that most of the companies had asked employees to work from home. As a result of that, data usage, primarily mobile, has risen over by 20%. As a result of the increased usage, the speeds have dropped due to congestion in networks.

Although data from Myspeed app matches other applications in indicating that the speeds have come down in March but variations remain in terms of speed by different operators. As per Ookla, which provides analysis of broadband speed across mobile and fixed line networks, in India, there was a slight dip in mean mobile download speed to 10.15 mbps in March compared to 11.83 mbps in February.

Jio has always been the fastest 4G operator as per Myspeed data but the telco lags behind Airtel and Vodafone in results shared by Ookla or Opensignal. For instance, as per Opensignal, Airtel was the fastest mobile operator with a speed of 10.1 mbps in period from December 1 to February 28, 2020, while Jio’s speed was 7.3 mbps in the same period. But as per Myspeed app, Jio’s average speed has been 20.8 mbps over the past around 6 months.

It must be mentioned that Myspeed app crowd source the speed data from customers who have downloaded the app. The Authority has not shared the number of people using the Myspeed app but as per Google’s app store, there are over 1 million downloads of the app.

Elaborating about the data sourced from Myspeed, an official said the app takes the speed of a handset once in 24 hours from a person who has given the permission to share data. As it happens in the background, the person need not do the speed test check on the handset.