Telcos recorded Rs 4.17 lakh crore debt in 2021-22

The Government has approved various structural and procedural reforms in the telecom sector to promote healthy competition.

Written by PTI
Data submitted by Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan in the Lok Sabha shows Vodafone Idea had a debt of Rs 1,91,073.9 crore.

Data submitted by Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan in the Lok Sabha shows Vodafone Idea had a debt of Rs 1,91,073.9 crore, Airtel (Rs 1,03,408.1 crore), Reliance Jio (Rs 42,486 crore), BSNL (Rs 40,400.13 crore), Tata Teleservices (Rs 20,162.04 crore) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (Rs 19,703.84 crore) in the financial year 2021-22.

“The Government has approved various structural and procedural reforms in the telecom sector to promote healthy competition, protect interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce the regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs),” Chauhan said.

First published on: 29-03-2023 at 21:23 IST

