Telcos instal 6.34 lakh BTSs, 65,000 mobile towers in last two years

By: | Updated: November 16, 2018 2:35 AM

Aiming to meet the unprecedented demand for data, telecom operators installed 6.34 lakh base transreceiver stations (BTSs) and 65,000 mobile towers in the last two years ending November 13, 2018, taking the total BTS count to more than 20 lakh and towers to 5 lakh.

However the number of 2G sites fell by 1.19 lakh during the same period, indicating at the increasing usage of new technologies that facilitate data services, industry body COAI said.

Aiming to meet the unprecedented demand for data, telecom operators installed 6.34 lakh base transreceiver stations (BTSs) and 65,000 mobile towers in the last two years ending November 13, 2018, taking the total BTS count to more than 20 lakh and towers to 5 lakh.

The number of sites for 4G grew by a whopping 207%, or roughly 7.20 lakh, followed by 3G at 55,592 sites, or 17%, between November 30, 2016, and November 13, 2018. However the number of 2G sites fell by 1.19 lakh during the same period, indicating at the increasing usage of new technologies that facilitate data services, industry body COAI said.

Commenting on the network expansion by telcos, COAI director general Rajan S Mathews said, “We are happy to witness the significant enhancement of national telecom infrastructure with growth in the number of BTSs, which will directly impact connectivity across the country”.
With the commercial deployment of 5G expected by early 2020, everything will pivot on better connectivity, both in terms of quality and speed. For this to happen seamlessly, robust telecom infrastructure is a must, Mathews added.

He, however, said in order to increase the adoption of new and advanced communication technologies as well as to implement the targets of the National Digital Communications Policy, there is a need for the Centre and states to give right of way (RoW) permissions for towers and optical fibre cable in a more supportive and timely manner for enhanced infrastructure and connectivity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Telcos instal 6.34 lakh BTSs, 65,000 mobile towers in last two years
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition