Telcos instal 6.34 lakh BTSs, 65,000 mobile towers in last two years

However the number of 2G sites fell by 1.19 lakh during the same period, indicating at the increasing usage of new technologies that facilitate data services, industry body COAI said.

Aiming to meet the unprecedented demand for data, telecom operators installed 6.34 lakh base transreceiver stations (BTSs) and 65,000 mobile towers in the last two years ending November 13, 2018, taking the total BTS count to more than 20 lakh and towers to 5 lakh.

Commenting on the network expansion by telcos, COAI director general Rajan S Mathews said, “We are happy to witness the significant enhancement of national telecom infrastructure with growth in the number of BTSs, which will directly impact connectivity across the country”.

With the commercial deployment of 5G expected by early 2020, everything will pivot on better connectivity, both in terms of quality and speed. For this to happen seamlessly, robust telecom infrastructure is a must, Mathews added.

He, however, said in order to increase the adoption of new and advanced communication technologies as well as to implement the targets of the National Digital Communications Policy, there is a need for the Centre and states to give right of way (RoW) permissions for towers and optical fibre cable in a more supportive and timely manner for enhanced infrastructure and connectivity.