Telcos have stopped Aadhaar authentications; here’s what they can do now

Telecom companies such as Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea have stopped using Aadhaar authentications on November 20 in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey has said. Now, they have two options: first, if consumer volunteers, telcos can use physical Aadhaar card; second, they can scan the QR code of Aadhaar card in electronic form.

These methods do not entail authentication. Speaking with The Indian Express, Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that telcos have switched over to the new system on November 20. He said that the UIDAI met the Election Commission and informed what can be done in the wake of the Supreme Court judgement, which upheld the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act but struck down Section 59.

“…we explained two things to the Commission: If you want to use Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis, then you have to have a law. But physical Aadhaar card can be used anywhere by the person on a voluntary basis. Secondly, based on the opinion we took from the Attorney General, we told them that Aadhaar card in an electronic form can also be used by scanning the downloaded QR code,” Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.

“None of these offline methods involve authentication. Authentication means that a tracking is kept in the Central Identities Data Repository, which is the UIDAI’s central data server,” he added.

In a landmark judgement on September 26, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, while reading down several sections of the Aadhaar Act. Striking down parts of Section 57, the apex court barred the use of Aadhaar biometrics data by private companies such as banks, mobile companies etc.