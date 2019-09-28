Telcos get more time for new mobile number portability rules implementation; check latest date

MNP is a facility which allows a subscriber to retain his mobile telephone number when he moves from one service provider to another or from one service area to another of the same service provider within the country.

The deadline for implementation of new mobile number portability rules (MNP) for users has been extended to November 11, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on Friday. MNP is a facility which allows a subscriber to retain his mobile telephone number when he moves from one service provider to another or from one service area to another of the same service provider within the country. With these revamped norms, the portability process is expected to become faster and simpler as it cuts down the migration period to just two days from seven earlier. Telecom Department; the authority…has extended the timeline for implementation of …Mobile Number Portability Regulations, from September 30, 2019 to November 11, 2019,” telecom regulator TRAI said in a statement. The new rules were earlier scheduled to kick in from September 30, 2019.

“As per the discussions taken place during the meetings with MNPSPs and TSPs on 17.09.2019 and 23.09.2019, it was suggested that robust testing should be performed before migration to the new process so that the subscribers are not inconvenienced later for any system related issues,” TRAI added.

Meanwhile, TRAI on Wednesday issued a consultation paper on issues related to the Interconnection Regulation 2017. TRAI has received representations from quite a few regional broadcasters wherein they have highlighted their concerns regarding the declaration of the target market by distributors of television channels, the telecom regulator said. “In such cases these regional broadcasters are required to pay very high carriage fee. Not only does this put undesired financial burden on regional broadcasters, it makes them prone to undue arm twisting by the distributors, as their subscription continues to remain lower than the minimum prescribed threshold of five per cent, which is the limit under which a DPO is not mandated to carry any channel,” it said.