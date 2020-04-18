Telcos extend validity of subscribers in the wake of Coronavirus lockdown extension

These represented all under-privileged customers on the Airtel network, and the measures enabled them to stay connected during this unprecedented crisis.

Mobile operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have extended validity of subscribers in the wake of the lockdown extension till May 3. While Reliance Jio has said all the customers, who are not able to recharge, will continue to receive incoming calls, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have provided the extension only to low-income prepaid subscribers.

“…every Jio user will continue to receive incoming calls. This will not only benefit low-income users but also benefit everyone who is unable to do a recharge during these challenging times,” Jio said in a statement.

Airtel said it had earlier announced measures including the extension of validity for about 80 million low-income customers till April 17. These represented all under-privileged customers on the Airtel network, and the measures enabled them to stay connected during this unprecedented crisis.

“Many of these customers have been able to recharge through several channels activated by Airtel including — ATMs, post offices, grocery stores and chemist shops, in addition to digital channels. However, close to 30 million such customers have still not been able to recharge their pre-paid mobile accounts,” Airtel said.

Airtel further said the company is extending the validity of these accounts till May 3, 2020. “All these customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted,” the company said.

Vodafone Idea too said in order to ensure that low income, prepaid customers using feature phones remain connected amidst these troubled times, it has announced the extension of incoming services for these users till May 3, 2020. “This free of cost extension of incoming service validity will enable millions of feature phone users of both Vodafone and Idea to continue to receive incoming calls, even if the validity of their plan expires earlier,” the company said.