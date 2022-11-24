Telcos’ AGR up 3.5% in April-June; BSNL gains most

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom operators has risen nearly 3.5% sequentially to Rs 56,770.7 crore in the April-June quarter, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

The increase in the AGR during the quarter can be attributed to the residual impact of the tariff hikes taken by the telcos in November 2021 and an increase in data consumption on the telecom network.

The calculations include the revenue generated by telecom operators by providing local calls and data services, international long-distance, and national long-distance services.

In the April-June quarter, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) witnessed the maximum increase in AGR among the four telecom operators. Its AGR rose 24.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,177.95 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s AGR rose 7.1% q-o-q to Rs 17,140.6 crore, while that of Reliance Jio rose 4.1% to Rs 21,515.8 crore. Vodafone Idea witnessed a 2% increase in AGR to Rs 7,356.5 crore.

AGR is the revenue based on which the telcos pay licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) to the government.

Owing to an increase in AGR, the licence fee paid by the telecom operators to the government rose 3.5% q-o-q to Rs 4,544.06 crore in the April-June quarter. Similarly, the SUC paid also rose 3.8% to Rs 1,995.10 crore.

Telcos pay 8% of their AGR as licence fee and have been paying 3-5% as SUC to the government. However, in June end, the government scrapped the 3% SUC for the future spectrum acquisitions, including 5G auctions which will lead to a fall in the overall SUC for telecom companies in the subsequent quarters.

During the quarter, the monthly average revenue per user from wireless services rose 5% q-o-q to Rs 133.55. The average wireless data consumption rose 3.8% to 16.40 GB per user per month. The minutes of usage per subscriber per month fell 4.3% to 914 minutes in the April-June quarter.