Telcos add 70 m subscribers in Jan-Mar

Reliance Jio led the tally by adding 26.4 million subscribers.

Mobile operators added almost 70 million subscribers during the January-March quarter, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

The top five telecom operators — Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular, Reliance Jio and BSNL — collectively added more than 69.2 million subscribers during the first quarter of the calendar year 2018.

Reliance Jio led the tally by adding 26.4 million subscribers during the period – it added 8.3 million, 8.7 million and 9.4 million in January, February and March, respectively.

Idea Cellular took the second spot as the company added 14.7 million subscribers during the period under review. It added 1.2 million in January, 4.4 million in February and 9.1 million in March.

Bharti Airtel closely followed Idea by adding 14.1 million subscribers. It added 1.5 million, 4.2 million and 8.4 million subscribers during January, February and March, respectively.

Vodafone added a little over 10 million subscribers – 1.3 million during January, 3.3 million in February and 5.6 million during March.

Vodafone and Idea are in the final stages of merging their operations. Although the performance of the state-run telecom operator, BSNL, does not match up to that of the top four, but it managed to add 3.8 million subscribers during Q1 of CY2018.