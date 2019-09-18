Telangana to invite bids for producing 1,000 MW solar power

The State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited was entrusted to install 300 mw solar power project which would take the total commissioned capacity to 5000 MW, he added. (Representational image)

As part of its target to achieve 5,000 MW solar power, the Telangana government will float tenders in the next two months to produce 1,000 MW of the green energy, a top official said here on Wednesday.

The state currently has 3,700 MW of solar power constituting about 25 per cent of the commissioned capacity in the energy sector, Special Chief Secretary-Energy Ajay Mishra told the Sustainable Innovation Summit 2019.

“In the course of next one to two months, we will be coming out with tenders for 1,000 mega watt more for solar installations in the state. So our immediate goal is in the next one and half years we will have 5,000 MW,” he said.

The State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited was entrusted to install 300 mw solar power project which would take the total commissioned capacity to 5000 MW, he added. Mishra said the state government had last year saved around 122 million units of electricity by containing transmission and distribution losses. It also saved Rs 500 crore in the capex in infrastructure creation for the 3,700 MW solar power projects. The summit meet with the theme “Renewable Energy” is being organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce.